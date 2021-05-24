EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $87.08.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

