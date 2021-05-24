Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.63 on Monday, reaching $324.86. 352,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.15 and its 200-day moving average is $281.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $2,484,114.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,311.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock valued at $555,164,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

