Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.58 on Monday, hitting $324.81. 271,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.41. The company has a market cap of $920.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

