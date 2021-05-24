Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 6,771 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,844 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37.

