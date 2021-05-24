Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 14,146 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 181,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.20. 158,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,035. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.