Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,008 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $43.55. 19,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,365. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.