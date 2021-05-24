Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $62.63.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.