Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys Shares of 56,352 Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,614,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,758. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

