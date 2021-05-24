Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Up 6.5%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.51. 14,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 281,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

