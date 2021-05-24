Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 820000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of £427.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.