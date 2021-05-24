Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 6.1%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares were down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 1,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $833,840.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 856.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

