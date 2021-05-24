Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.21. 372,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,582,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

