Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.79. 139,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.