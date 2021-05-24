Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

ATCX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $11.04. 774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.