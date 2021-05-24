Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.08. 13,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -186.62 and a beta of 1.53. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

