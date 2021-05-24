Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

Shares of LON:FORT traded up GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 290.86 ($3.80). The stock had a trading volume of 186,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,774. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £665.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 290.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

