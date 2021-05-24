Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $36.90 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $36,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,580. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

