Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.92 on Monday, hitting $255.61. 132,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.97 and its 200 day moving average is $242.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $300.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

