Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $502.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

