Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $189.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

