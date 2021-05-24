Lightstreams Hits Market Capitalization of $615,356.09 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $615,356.09 and approximately $821.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00964771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.10 or 0.10125402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00084710 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

