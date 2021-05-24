RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $68.60 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 49.2% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00964771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.10 or 0.10125402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00084710 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,473,891 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

