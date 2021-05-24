DPRating Hits One Day Volume of $47,398.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $832,934.31 and approximately $47,398.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00964771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.10 or 0.10125402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00084710 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RATINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.