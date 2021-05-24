Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 604 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.23. 21,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.29. The stock has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

