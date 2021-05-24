Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) PT Raised to GBX 825

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 825 ($10.78) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

WOSG stock remained flat at $GBX 790 ($10.32) during trading on Friday. 104,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 617.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.97. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 805.80 ($10.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Anders Romberg sold 863,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £6,253,788.92 ($8,170,615.26). Also, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.66), for a total transaction of £6,630,000 ($8,662,137.44).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

