Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $237,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,042 shares of company stock valued at $24,684,110. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.