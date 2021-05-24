Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,432 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $37,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,434 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 380,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

XMLV stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

