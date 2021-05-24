Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.87. 84,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,021. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

