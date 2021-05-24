Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,935. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

