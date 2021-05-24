Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 64,925 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,956,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $436,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,382.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 96,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

