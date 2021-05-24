Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

GNOG traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,059. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

GNOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.