Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up 0.5% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 51,851 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 574,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,716,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.89. 33,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

