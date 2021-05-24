Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,875,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after buying an additional 183,941 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 495,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 199,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period.

NUSC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 78,367 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

