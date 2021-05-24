Tweedy Browne Co LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 447,895 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 7.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $251,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $211.15. The stock had a trading volume of 355,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

