Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 3.61. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

