1ST Source Bank Sells 1,850 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.91. 18,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

