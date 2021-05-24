Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.55% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,079. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

