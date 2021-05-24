Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 0.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 514,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,798 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 441.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.70. 685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,938. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.