Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 565 ($7.38) and last traded at GBX 565 ($7.38), with a volume of 47584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($7.12).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.09. The firm has a market cap of £260.95 million and a PE ratio of 52.34.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

