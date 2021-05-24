Kleros Price Down 46.4% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $75.58 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020950 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00922722 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.