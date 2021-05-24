Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. 120,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

