Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Shares of 1,671 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.49. 7,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its 200-day moving average is $212.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

