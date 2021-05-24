Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $184,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

NYSE MAA traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

