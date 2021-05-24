Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 954,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,551,770. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.