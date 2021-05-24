Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 275,367 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 238.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,367 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.50% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.52. 7,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,118. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.

