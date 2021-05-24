Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $166,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after buying an additional 447,463 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after acquiring an additional 325,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,976,000 after acquiring an additional 188,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,572 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.82. 9,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.