Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $98.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,084. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

