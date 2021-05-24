CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $5,871,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.91. 84,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.