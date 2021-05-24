iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,245 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $122,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,844 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

