Umicore’s (UMICY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Umicore stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Umicore has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

